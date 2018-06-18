Better Chances for Scattered Storms Later This Week

TONIGHT: Looking to stay dry with lows in the low 70s and upper 60s. We’ll call it partly cloudy to mostly clear with calm winds.

TUESDAY: Highs in the low to mid 90s with heat index values near or at 100°. Partly cloudy, with a few isolated to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. The best chances for storms appear to be along the I-55 corridor and north of I-22. Muggy and mild overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms will occur with the approach of more tropical moisture. Look for highs in the low to mid 90s with night-time lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:Highs around 90°, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Heat index values will still approach triple digits. We’ll have to watch also as a tropical low approaches and slides past us to the west. This means we could see a few stronger summertime storms with gusty winds. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

WEEKEND – EARLY NEXT WEEK: Highs in the low to mid 90s by Sunday with the heat index over 100. Mostly sunny, with a few isolated to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Muggy evenings continue with overnight lows in the low 70s.

