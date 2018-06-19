Heavy Thunderstorms On The Way

TONIGHT: Look for an isolated shower ending early. We’ll finish up with a few clouds and lows in the low 70s and upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A few more scattered showers and storms across the area. Highs around 90. By Wednesday Night, look for scattered to numerous storms. Lows again drop into the low 70s.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Numerous to widespread showers and storms. There could be a few storms with gusty winds and heavy rain. Rainfall amounts could exceed one inch in some areas. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Hot and mostly sunny. A stray downpour cannot totally be ruled out. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows in the low 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Highs in the low 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s.

FOLLOW @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER AND SNAPCHAT