The Heat and Storms Continue

FRIDAY NIGHT: Warm with lows in the low 70s. An overnight storm is possible, but most staying dry. Look for light winds out of the north 3-7 mph.

WEEKEND: Hot and humid with scattered to numerous thunderstorms each day. Better chances appear to be in the Golden Triangle and West Alabama, but storms are expected area-wide. Highs in the low to mid 90s, with heat index values up to 110°. Lingering showers or a thunderstorm possible overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Highs in the low 90s with scattered showers and storms. Heat index values again will push into the 100s. Lingering rain possible at night with lows in the low 70s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Highs in the low 90s, with heat index values in the triple digits. A few scattered showers and storms possible during the day, with a lingering shower or storm possible overnight. This does look to be one of the driest days of the week for now and we’re hoping to keep it that way. Lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: Looks like we’ll struggle to shake the heat and humidity. Expect temperatures in the low 90s with the heat index again in the triple digits with chances for scattered showers and storms.

