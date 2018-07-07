Storms Continue but Drier Weather is Coming

TONIGHT: Can’t rule out some patchy fog overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the low 70s and upper 60s. We’ll call it partly cloudy but some spots still could see a stray shower by morning.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered to numerous showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, especially during the heating of the day. Plan on highs in the upper 80s with a few reaching the low 90s. Low at night fall into the lower 70s.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Scattered to numerous showers and storms continue to be expected as a boundary stays draped across our area. Look for temperatures to stay in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows at night in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will come charging in from the north. It won’t do much for our temperatures, but it will help to push some of the tropical moisture to the south. We’ll keep chances for scattered storms on the board and temperatures in the 90s. Lows Wednesday Night will fall into the upper 60s.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY: Drier weather will settle in as less moisture is in place. We’ll still get temperatures to rise into the 90s but it won’t feel as sticky out, and we’ll see only a few isolated storms across the area. Evenings and nights will be beautiful with temperatuers heading for the upper 60s across the area.

NEXT WEEKEND: Drier weather will hang around, but tropical moisture will start to creep back in from the gulf. We’ll see a few isolated to scattered showers with an occasional rumble of thunder, but it will be far better than the weekend we’re having now.

