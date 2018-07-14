More Storms, but Some Changes on the Way

TONIGHT: Scattered storms are possible this evening, but will become less numerous as the night goes on. Can’t rule out a stray shower lasting through the early morning hours. Look for lows tonight in the mid 70s with calm winds.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Look for more scattered to numerous showers and storms during the day with the daytime heating. Any storm could produce some gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the mid-70s. Heat indices may reach the low 100s.

WEDNESDAY–FRIDAY: A weak cold front pushes in Tuesday Night through Wednesday Morning. The question remains how far south will it move and how much drier air will follow with it. While it won’t impact daytime highs, night time lows will settle into the upper 60s. We’ll also keep the chances for a few scattered storms on the board.

NEXT WEEKEND: Lows will climb back into the lower 70s as highs stay in the 90s. Look for more scattered storms during the afternoon hours.

