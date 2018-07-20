Severe Weather Expected Tonight

FRIDAY: Look for highs well into the 90s with heat indices between 100-115. A few pop-up isolated showers or storms are possible at any time during the day.

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT: There is the potential for a few clusters of strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. Some hail and an isolated tornado also can’t be ruled out. This is an unusual atmospheric setup for the middle of July here in the Deep South, but nonetheless it is here. We expect several complexes of storms to move from north to south into North Mississippi overnight tonight. The best timing looks to be between 9PM and 7AM Saturday. These storms will bring damaging winds and large hail with them, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY: Another warm day with highs in the low to mid 90s is expected, with the heat index pushing past 100 again. A few showers and storms are possible.

SUNDAY: A partly cloudy and relatively rain free day is likely as we get in between weather systems. Plan on highs in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: A meandering area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep a daily chance of showers and storms going. Temperatures are going to be highly dependent on where storms actually form. In general, we anticipate highs around 90 and lows around 70.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat