A Great Week Ahead!

MONDAY – TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. A very slim chance to see an isolated shower or storm in the area but we won’t hold our breath. It will also be a bit breezy with north winds 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20. Look for lower humidity values helping to keep the heat index in check to make for a pair of beautiful summer days!

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Northerly flow looks to hold on meaning we’ll remain in a dry and potentially breezy pattern. There’s a chance for a few isolated showers each day, but we don’t expect many at all. Look for highs in the low to mid 90s with the lows in the low 70s. By Friday, winds will start to return from the south ahead of some weekend storms.

NEXT WEEKEND: Better and more organized chances for showers and storms as gulf moisture finally makes a solid return ahead of another storm system. It will be hot and a bit sticky with temperatures in the low to mid 90s and nighttime lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The good news is the extended outlook keeps the end of July and the beginning of August with better odds for below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. It’s the hottest time of the year for us with average temps of 92/70, so perhaps we’ll keep this refreshing weather around for a little while longer!

