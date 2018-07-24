Warm Days and Cool Nights

TUESDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s! It will feel wonderful out there as breezy north winds 5-15 help to bring in drier air from the Upper Midwest. We’ll also look for a few more spot showers out there, but they aren’t of any great concern. Drying out Tuesday Night with lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: We keep things overall dry through Friday with the chance for a few small showers each day. Overall though, look for a partly cloudy sky with plenty of sun. Temperatures will warm back into the low to mid 90s and lows will rise back into the 70s. The humidity will begin to return by Friday.

THIS WEEKEND: The air is going to be noticeably more humid. The increased amount of moisture will give rise to scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Steamy highs in the low to mid 90s are on track for Sunday. Temperatures may ease a bit on Sunday with an increased chance of rain.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll start off the week with numerous thunderstorms and more cooler temperatures. Once the storms push out, look for more refreshing air as another weather system helps to push the gulf moisture south again and replace it with drier air. The extended patterns show this general pattern holding through the beginning of August.

