Thunderstorms On The Way

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies hang on. Highs are going to push into the low 90s. No showers are expected.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Overall, things look dry but a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out during both days. Both days will be warm with gulf moisture slowly flowing back into the region. Highs stay in the low to possibly mid 90s.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms are expected as highs rise into the low to mid 90s. Overall the weekend isn’t looking like a washout as the more widespread storms appear to be holding off Monday through Wednesday.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms will become more likely with time as moisture returns to the region and an upper level trough of low pressure moves in from the north. More numerous to widespread storms Monday and Tuesday will help to limit highs into the mid 80s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Through the first week of August, signals continue to indicate below normal temperatures pushing back into the region. This will be a welcome relief, given we’re at the hottest point of the year!

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat