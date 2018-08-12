More Storms to Start the Week

Tonight: Look for scattered storms to fizzle out by midnight. Lows tonight are heading for the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky by morning.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms are once again possible for Monday. Monday will be our best shot at rain over the next several days. High temperatures will range throughout the lower 90s on Monday, with overnight lows getting down into the lower 70s.

Tuesday / Wednesday : Showers and storms will decrease in number as our stationary front begins to exit out of our region. Rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday will remain isolated, with just a slight chance of an afternoon pop-up storm or two. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will warm into the middle 90s. Some locations could even squeak in a few upper 90s on Wednesday . Overnight lows for both Tuesday and Wednesday will remain in the lower 70s.

Thursday / Friday : A cold front will begin to approach our area Thursday , which will bring us our next chance of rain. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will begin to work their way across the region in the afternoon hours Thursday , and will last through Friday . High temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 90s, with overnight lows holding on in the lower 70s.