More Storms, but Change is Coming

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few scattered showers and storms will persist into the overnight hours. Look for low to be in the low 70s with south winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More scattered showers and storms are expected. Highs should be in the upper 80s in most spots with lows Sunday night in the low 70s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Look for highs in the upper 80s along with scattered shower and storms through Tuesday Night. Lows will be in the low 70s. By Tuesday Night, a cold front will push through giving us a better chance for scattered showers and storms, but bringing in drier air on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY-WEEKEND: Drier air is slated to return to the Deep South. The end result may be several days of drying and lower humidity levels. Highs stay in the 80s under mostly sunny skies but overnight lows may tumble into the mid to low 60s before things look to return back to normal late weekend into early next week.

