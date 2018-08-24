TODAY: A little bit warmer, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°, and a touch more humid, bringing the heat index back into the low 90s. Still, today won’t be unpleasantly warm. Mostly sunny and dry through the day. Temps will be in the low to mid 80s for the football games this evening. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s. The heat index will be in the upper 90s and low 100s. Partly cloudy both days. We stay dry Saturday, but an isolated downpour is possible Sunday. Chance of rain Sunday around 20%. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Fairly typical late August weather in store for us next week as upper level ridging keeps us hot and humid. Our only rain chance will come from pop-up downpours in the afternoon and evening. More spots than not stay dry each day, with the rain chance hovering around 20%.