More Scattered Storms Today

THURSDAY: More scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected. Some folks may get a heavy downpour while others miss out. Highs in the 80s are more likely due to the increased cloud cover but some spots may get into the low 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Look for a few scattered storms to last later with most fizzling out by midnight again. Lows head for the low 70s. Look for patchy fog in areas with calm winds.

FRIDAY: Isolated to scattered storms are expected again on Friday. We’ll hope for the best for high school football. In this pattern a good majority of whatever develops during the day will fizzle during the evening hours. Highs look to be around 90. SATURDAY – NEXT WEEK: Typical late summer weather is looking more and more likely for the long Labor Day weekend and beyond. We’re expecting highs in the low 90s, lows in the low 70s, and a low chance for pop-up showers and storms each day. Higher odds of rain will exist to our south closer to the Gulf Coast so consider that if your plans take you that way.

