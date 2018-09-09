Cooler and Wet to Start the Week

SUNDAY NIGHT: Look for a few showers with a couple rumbles of thunder. Rain will be lighter than we saw during the day, but the showery weather will continue in spots overnight. Some clearing of clouds will occur, especially to the north and west. North winds 5-10 mph will help bring temperatures down into the 60s.

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY: Our work week will start out a little cooler than what we are use to this time of year. Thanks to the passage of the cold front, high temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 80s for the first half of the work-week. We still expect to see scattered showers and storms as the front stalls out just to our south, with the best chances along and south of US 82. Lows will fall into the 60s.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY – WEEKEND: Once high pressure moves back into our area, our temperatures will begin to warm back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will return to our isolated, pop-up afternoon shower pattern through the weekend. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s.