First Court Appearance for West Point Shooting Suspect

WEST POINT (WCBI) – Bond is denied for an accused West Point killer.

Brian Bowens, 27, made his first court appearance Friday morning.

He turned himself in Wednesday after being on the run since August 19th.

Police immediately identified Bowens as a suspect in the shooting death of Aaron Fenton.

Ivy/West Point Police DET. Ramirez said, “We have several sides to the story. Basically, what we want to do is give that individual the opportunity to give their side of the story. That was something that we did not have. I mean, you had hearsay but hearsay holds no validity.”

The shooting happened near the intersection of Progress and 5th Streets.

Investigators aren’t saying what sparked the shooting.

Today, Bowens told Judge Bennie Jones Jr. that he never left West Point after the shooting.