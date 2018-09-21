Gas Leak in Aberdeen School

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Tense moments for high schoolers in the Aberdeen School district as a strong aroma of natural gas filled the hallways and classrooms.

Two gas leaks were found after a gas company and Aberdeen Fire Department assessed the smell.

Students and staff members were evacuated to the football stadium just down the hill from the school.

Students were then dismissed for the day while the leak was being repaired.

Aberdeen Superintendent Jeff Clay explained the situation.

“They cut the gas off,” Clay said. “So, when they start working I don’t want to admit any of the fumes then any of the kids or the staff get sick so just to exercise extreme caution we decided to make the decision to dismiss the entire district.”

The school will be back on it’s regular schedule starting Monday.