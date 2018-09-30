A Summer-like Start to October

SUNDAY NIGHT: Look for a few areas of patchy fog overnight as temperatures dip into the upper 60s with a mostly clear sky and light winds. Otherwise, it’s a great fall-like night for us here!

MONDAY – TUESDAY: A few showers and storms will work their way back into the area to start off the work week. The cold front that moved through our area last week has transitioned into a stationary front. This stationary front will lift back through our area on Monday and Tuesday, bringing us a chance of some isolated and scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will range in the middle to upper 80s, with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Once the stationary front lifts out of our area, high pressure will begin to build back in on Wednesday. This will cause our high temperatures to increase, and will also make it feel more muggy. Rain chances will decrease for the middle and second half of next week thanks to this high pressure system. Highs will remain above average, topping out in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will drop just a tad, staying in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The summer like weather will hang around, giving us a chance for a few isolated storms, but overall things look to be dry in the area for most. Look for lots of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 in a few spots. Lows will remain in the upper 60s to near 70.

