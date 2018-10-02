Hot Summer Days with Mild Evenings

TONIGHT: Drying out by 9PM with calm winds and lows falling into the upper 60s. Look for a few isolated areas of patchy fog, particularly where rain fell during the day.
WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, with highs near 90. It will be pleasant in the evenings and cool at night. Overall things will stay dry, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower, particularly on Wednesday. Lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.
THIS WEEKEND – EARLY NEXT WEEK: Remaining quite warm, with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible each day, with a rain chance around 20%. Partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.