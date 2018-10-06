Summer, Fall and Tropical Trouble all in One Week!

TONIGHT: A calm night under a mostly clear sky. Lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Most of the area will stay dry, with a stray shower possible. Overnight lows in the upper 60s up to 70. It will still feel much like summer.

TUESDAY: Still looking much like Sunday/Monday, but by Tuesday Afternoon/Evening we’ll begin to see better chances for showers and storms creep on in. Still, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: The combination of a cold front sliding in from the northwest and a tropical system moving in from the south will bring better chances for showers and thunderstorms. It’s a complex forecast but we’re still betting we’ll be dealing with rain and storms across much of the area.

FRIDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: After the mid-week mess moves out, the cold front will bring some true fall air in! Look for seasonal highs in the upper 70s with lows at night in the 50s under a mostly sunny sky!

THE TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone #14 has formed and will likely become Tropical Storm Michael as early as Sunday Morning. It’s forecast to move north into the Gulf of Mexico. The exact path still remains a bit uncertain, as landfall is projected to occur sometime Tuesday Night or Wednesday between the Mississippi/Louisiana State Line and Tallahassee, FL. We’ll keep you updated.

