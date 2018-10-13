Warm on Sunday, but Autumn Comes Right Back

SATURDAY NIGHT: Skies will be variably cloudy with lows a few degrees either side of 60. Winds become light out of the south. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, with better chances to the Northwest.

SUNDAY: A surge of warm air comes back in as southerly winds develop. Widespread 80s are likely. The best chance of a few showers during the day will once again be across our northwestern counties, and because of that and some clouds, areas north of US-278 from Oxford to Tupelo will only see upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: A cold front is expected to push through the area. We’ll have an increase in cloud cover and also shower chances. Temperatures are hard to nail down right now but we’ll continue to advertise some 70s on Monday and some 60s on Tuesday. These values may go up or down depending on the speed and nature of the cold front.

WEDNESDAY – WEEKEND: We’re in for a few days of Autumn yet again with highs in the upper 60s and 70s, with lows near 50. We’ll pick up in clouds and perhaps see a few showers by next weekend again as another front looks to swing this way, but it may fizzle out before it can fully get here. We’ll monitor. Still, little impacts for Football Friday Night and Saturday.

