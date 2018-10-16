Autumn Showers Continue, But Not For Long…

TONIGHT: Showers likely throughout the evening. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s with north winds 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Highs in the low to mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few scattered showers are expected, particularly in the morning hours. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY: Pleasant weather and sunshine return. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows in the high 40s to low 50s. There is the chance for a few stray showers Friday Afternoon and Evening.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY NIGHT – SATURDAY: Rain showers are expected beginning Friday Night lasting into Saturday. Overnight lows in the upper 50s. Saturday, because of the rain and clouds, highs in the upper 60s are expected with more clouds than sun. Things will dry out by Saturday Night.

SUNDAY- MONDAY: Highs in the upper 60s under a sunny sky. Overnight lows in the low 40s. A few scattered showers cannot be ruled out.

TUESDAY: Highs in the low 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. A scattered shower is possible under a partly cloudy sky.

FOLLOW @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER AND SNAPCHAT