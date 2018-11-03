Watching for Severe Storms Monday Night

SATURDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s for many of us, with areas along I-55 in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will build in to the west by morning, but many of us will wake up with lots of sunshine.

SUNDAY: A weak front will push into the area and it will bring a few scattered showers and storms to parts of the region. The earlier clouds build in, the cooler the day will be for you. Areas from Winona to Tupelo and points north will only see the low to mid 60s, while those with more sun will get into the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Warmer and more humid air should surge back into the region as southerly winds develop. We expect highs well into the 70s. There could be a few isolated showers and storms during the day, but the bulk of the action holds off till the evening/overnight hours.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING: There is still a potential for severe weather across our region with growing confidence. However, it remains to be seen just how significant this event will be. Storms look to arrive Monday Evening/Night and last through Tuesday Morning. The main threat will be damaging winds, but the threat for a few tornadoes is also there. As we continue to get closer and models lock into place, we’ll adjust our timing more and refine the main threats for severe weather.

All in all, it’s a good idea to be prepared, just in case.

TUESDAY: Most of our Election Day should be OK, assuming early morning storms can exit to the east. A partly cloudy day may unfold with mild highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A mostly sunny sky will help us get into the upper 60s.

THURSDAY – WEEKEND: It looks to be a bit messy out there as rain comes back Thursday. Rain will likely continue Thursday Night into Friday before things start to clear out Friday Night. Behind the system, we’re expecting some cool air to push in. Next weekend will be brisk with highs in the upper 50s.

