4th of July weekend forecast

SUMMARY: Warm and steamy weather is here to stay for the holiday weekend and beyond. We’re going to keep the chance of showers and storms going each and every day for at least the next week. Don’t cancel any holiday plans just yet but have a backup plan if a storm finds your location.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with the chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s with calm wind.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: The long 4th of July weekend will be warm and very humid. Highs will top out in the low 90s with heat indices surpassing 100 at times. Lows stay in the 70s. Each day will feature a 40% chance of pop-up showers and storms.

NEXT WEEK: No major changes are foreseen. Expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the 70s. Rain and storms will be possible each and every day. We’re going to keep odds about 50% but that may go up and down depending on how things shake out each day.

