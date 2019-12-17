Meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Memphis concluded that a total of 5 tornadoes touched down in northeast Mississippi on the afternoon of December 16th.

- Advertisement -

The first twister occurred in eastern Union County. It was rated EF-1. The strongest tornado was an EF-2 near Guntown in northern Lee County. Numerous structures and trees were damaged or destroyed as it moved through that area. Additional tornadoes occurred farther east into Prentiss and Tishomingo Counties.

Tornadoes are far from rare in the Deep South during. The recent outbreak was exactly where they should occur on any December 16th according to climatology.