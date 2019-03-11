Showers Expected Today, Rain & Storms Wednesday Night

TODAY: Look for highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm are anticipated, though no severe weather is expected. Rain amounts overall look to to be on the lighter side, but some areas could see upwards of a half inch or more. Temperatures tonight fall back into the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY: Expect a mostly cloudy sky with light north winds and the chance for a few isolated showers. Highs climb into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: Another system winds up and heads our way. We’re expecting Wednesday during the day to be overall dry with increasing clouds. Showers and storms look to hold off until Wednesday Evening and night, lasting through the day on Thursday.

Some storms will be on the stronger side, though some uncertainty remains on threats. Fortunately, it isn’t looking like a robust event, but we still will have to monitor. We do at least expect heavy rain and flooding to be the biggest threat. Many areas will add an inch or more of rain.

FRIDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: Some rain may linger Friday morning but drier & cooler air is expected to push on in. Next weekend looks nice and quiet with highs in the 50s and a mix of sun and clouds! We’ll take it given the last three weekends we’ve experienced around here!

