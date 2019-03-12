More Severe Storms On The Way

TODAY: Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with east winds 5-10 mph with the chance for a stray shower. Highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Lows tonight stay in the 50s with southeast winds 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: Another system winds up and heads our way. We’re expecting Wednesday during the day to be overall dry with increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms look to hold off until Wednesday Evening and night, lasting through the morning hours on Thursday.

Some severe storm are expected, with the main threats damaging winds and flash flooding from heavy rainfall. There is an window of opportunity for a few spin-up tornadoes, although that threat looks rather low. Fortunately, it isn’t looking to be a big robust event, but we still will have to monitor. We do at least expect heavy rain and flooding to be the biggest threat. Many areas will add an inch or more of rain.

Some questions remain on whether more storms will redevelop Thursday afternoon and evening before the front spills through. It’s possible that if that occurs, we’ll have to monitor them for severe storms. We’ll keep the forecast updated.

FRIDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: Drier & cooler air is expected to push on in, helping to set the stage for a quieter pattern! The weekend looks nice and quiet with highs in the 50s and 60s with a mix of sun and clouds! We’ll take it given the last three weekends we’ve experienced around here!

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: We’re liking our odds of keeping things quiet and calm next week. The extended outlooks have been pointing to cooler than average and drier than average weather next week. We should be in the upper 60s for highs with lows in the low 40s this time of year.

