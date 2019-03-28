Storms Expected This Weekend

THURSDAY: Look for highs into the low 70s with south winds 5-10 mph. Lots of sunshine is expected, but a few clouds are also likely. Still, we’re dry and nice out! Look for lows to fall into the 40s overnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds through the day. Highs look to climb into the 70s areawide with light south winds. Lows fall into the 40s again. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, particularly north and west of the Natchez Trace.

SATURDAY: Temperatures top out in the 70s but there is a good chance of showers and storms, especially during the 2nd half of the day. Right now, we aren’t anticipating any robust severe weather as the ingredients just don’t look to be coming together. Still, a stronger storm remains on the table with damaging winds the main threat. We’ll keep an eye on it. Lows Saturday Night behind the front fall into the 40s and even upper 30s in a few spots to the north.

SUNDAY: Cooler air returns but conditions now appear as if they’ll be dry. Highs struggle into the upper 50s with north winds. Lows fall into the 30s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’re anticipating dry weather to hang on for a few days, although there is some disagreement in data. Still, highs look to rebound back into the 60s and the 70s. We’ll monitor.

