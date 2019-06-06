More Storms Through the Weekend

A FEW STRONG STORMS ARE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING. STORMS MAY BRING HEAVY RAIN, GUSTY WINDS AND EVEN A LOW-END CHANCE OF A TORNADO. THE MAIN THREATS BOTH THIS EVENING AND FRIDAY GENERALLY LOOK TO BE ALONG AND SOUTH OF US-82, BUT WE CAN’T RULE OUT A STRONG STORM ANYWHERE IN THE AREA.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms remain on tap with a mostly cloudy to overcast sky. A strong storm can’t be ruled out before 9PM. Lows dip into the upper 60s and low 70s with winds variable between 5-15 mph at times.

FRIDAY: More numerous to widespread showers and storms are expected. An additional 1-2″ of rain are possible with some seeing more/less. A strong storms can’t be ruled out, but the overall threat generally looks low. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s with variable winds between 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will be in the low 80s with scattered downpours again expected. Rainfall totals could add another 1-2″ in localized areas.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms will remain likely as we head into the start of next week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, with overnight lows dipping into the 60s.

MID – LATE NEXT WEEK: We should finally start to dry out as we head into the middle of next week. High temperatures will be in the 80s, and overnight lows will drop into the 60s.