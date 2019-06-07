More Rain and Storms This Weekend

A FEW STRONG STORMS ARE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING. STORMS MAY BRING HEAVY RAIN, GUSTY WINDS AND EVEN A LOW-END CHANCE OF A TORNADO. THE MAIN THREATS BOTH THIS EVENING AND FRIDAY GENERALLY LOOK TO BE ALONG AND SOUTH OF US-82, BUT WE CAN’T RULE OUT A STRONG STORM ANYWHERE IN THE AREA.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms remain on tap with a mostly cloudy to overcast sky. Things may trend towards partly cloudy by morning. A strong storm can’t be ruled out. Lows dip into the upper 60s and low 70s with winds variable between 5-10 mph at times.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will be in the low 80s with scattered downpours again expected. A strong storm can’t be ruled out. Rainfall totals could add another 1-2″ in localized areas.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms will remain likely as we head into the start of next week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, with overnight lows dipping into the 60s.

MID – LATE NEXT WEEK: We should finally start to dry out as we head into the middle of next week. Look for some dry, warm days High temperatures will be in the 80s, and overnight lows will drop into the 60s.