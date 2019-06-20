STARKVILLE & WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Severe storms rolled through the area last night.

Storms damaged transformers and caused multiple power flashes in Starkville.

The power flashes are the transformers blowing to protect the infrastructure for the power companies.

As the storms came through Starkville, they damaged power lines and trees around town.

One tree fell onto a home on Apple Street.

“Me and my wife were laying in the bed. All the sudden we heard something that sounded like a train. Then all the sudden we hear something fall and the whole tree fell through the back of the house,” said Burce Ferguson.

Starkville police and fire responded to numerous other scenes around town where trees and power lines were knocked down. The substation on Greensboro and Louisville was also damaged during the storm.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill said crews were quickly working through the night to repair the damage. Everyone was expected to have power back sometime this morning.

In Clay County, strong winds knocked down trees and power lines. West Point Police responded to several locations with downed power lines.

The storms first arrived around midnight.

“When it came in, the wind came first and then the rain. At first we had some power surges with power flickering off around town followed by the calls with the wind and trees down on homes and things of that nature,” said Clay County EMA Director Torrey Ferguson.

No major structural damage was reported, but crews continue to assess the damage this morning.

Thankfully there are no injuries to report in West Point or Starkville.

Elsewhere in Mississippi, trees and power lines were reported down near Cleveland and across Carroll and Montgomery Counties.

One person was killed when a tree fell on a mobile home northeast of Winterville, MS.

More reports of trees and power lines being damaged were reported in Pontotoc, near Mathiston, in Tupelo and among other areas. Crews continue to assess the damage across the region.

As of 4:30 AM, 10,669 customers were reported out of power, with most of the outages concentrated along the US 82 corridor.