More Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible

Some strong to severe storms are possible over the next few days. Scattered pop-up summer storms may have the chance to be a bit strong at times. We’re also going to watch out for the potential for a storm complex or two drifting in from the west Sunday Night into Monday Morning.. If a complex manages to push through the region it also would likely have some high winds, torrential rainfall, and frequent lightning.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy area wide. Look for lows in the low to mid 70s. A few scattered storms are on the table. A strong storm can’t be ruled out.

SUNDAY: Another hot and humid day is on tap. Much like Saturday, highs should be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the 100s. More pop-up showers and storms are expected during the daytime heating. Some could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will also accompany most storms.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Better rain opportunities exist as a storm system swings into the region. We’re expecting scattered to numerous showers and storms. Highs should be a bit cooler but still seasonal warm in the upper 80s to low 90s. Some strong storms can’t be ruled out.

WEDNESDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms appear possible each day as highs rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows at night fall into the low 70s and perhaps upper 60s. As we get closer, we’ll be able to fine-tune the chances for rain and storms.

