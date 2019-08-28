Beautiful Weather Is Here, but Tropical Trouble Lurks…

Our cold front has pushed through and is bringing us some beautiful weather the next few days. Look for warm days and cool nights with low humidity and lots of sunshine heading into the weekend before summer storms return!

TODAY: Patchy fog and an isolated shower are expected before 10AM. As the day goes on, clouds will give way to sunshine as drier air moves in. Highs will climb into the upper 80s. Winds will be light from the north between 3-8 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures take a tumble into the low 60s under a mostly clear sky. Look for north winds between 0-5 mph. Some patchy AM fog is possible.

THURSDAY – SATURDAY: High pressure finally sets in, bringing us drier weather. Look for warm days and cool nights with lots of sunshine. It will feel beautiful. By Saturday Afternoon, the Gulf Moisture looks to start returning into the area. Highs will generally being the upper 80s and low 90s, with lows at night in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

SUNDAY – EARLY NEXT WEEK: Summer pop-up showers and storms are on the table as gulf moisture returns. Some uncertainty remains with regards to how the tropics might impact our region. At the least, we’ll see pop-up showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s during the day. Low at night will fall into the low 70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Dorian looks to head towards Florida heading into the weekend. By next week, it’s possible Dorian could impact weather somewhere in the Southeast, including in our region. However, it’s still a bit to far out to be aware of specifics. Keep here for the latest details on how Dorian may or may not impact our region.

