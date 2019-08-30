Overall Hot & Dry, But A Few Isolated Showers are Possible

SUMMARY: High pressure is in control of our area and that means great late-summer weather as we head into Labor Day weekend. As gulf moisture returns into Sunday, a few showers and storms do return to the forecast.

HURRICANE DORIAN: The system is expected approach the east coast of Florida late in the weekend. Right now the latest thinking is it will take a north turn through Florida as a major hurricane, but still there remains some uncertainty in the forecast over it’s path.

TODAY: Bright sunshine and low humidity, with perhaps a few clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Look for east winds 2-6 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows fall into the low to mid 60s. Open up the windows again!

FRIDAY – SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 90s with lows in the 60s. Don’t forget to wear your sunscreen and sunglasses. Weather looks great for high school games Friday night and college games on Saturday.

SUNDAY – MONDAY: There’s the chance for a few isolated showers and storms, but most will stay dry. It’s not looking like a washout by any means but there could be some rain around as a little bit of moisture nudges in from the east. Highs will remain around 90.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, dry, and hot weather is possible, assuming our area stays on the western side of Dorian’s remnants. Highs return to the low to mid 90s with some rising humidity, so it will feel a little more like summer. Watch for a few isolated showers and storms, with perhaps some high clouds in our area. We’ll keep our eyes on Dorian moving forward.

