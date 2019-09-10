The Heat Continues, But A Tropical Low May Bring Temporary Relief

The heat wave continues with temperatures into the 90s out there, with heat index values in the triple digits. Look for some scattered storms, particularly along and north of I-22 today.



TODAY: A few scattered showers and storms are anticipated along and north of US 78/I-22. Otherwise, look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the low to middle 90s again. The heat index values are likely into the triple digits in the afternoon. Look for south winds 3-8 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows fall into the low 70s and perhaps upper 60s in a few places under a mostly clear sky. Winds remain light from the south at 0-4 mph.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Temperatures stay toasty in the 90s, with the heat index values likely above 100 each day in most places. We’ll keep our eyes open for an isolated shower each day, but no widespread beneficial rain is expected into the weekend. Look for lots of sunshine with a few clouds each day.

THIS WEEKEND: There’s a little bit of uncertainty on whether or not an upper level low pressure can form in the Gulf of Mexico and lift northward. For now, we’ll hold our breath it and keep temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Pending the track of the low, conditions could vary between hot and sunny on Sunday & Monday with isolated pop-up summer storms, to perhaps numerous showers and storms with much cooler temperatures. The track of the low will continue to be monitored and the forecast will be fine-tuned in the coming days.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK – NEXT WEEK: The latest trends suggest the heat won’t go far. Odds remain in our favor to continue having above normal temperatures, but we may end up bringing scattered showers and storms each day into the forecast as trends suggest above normal rainfall in the region. We’ll monitor.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: Tropical Storm Gabrielle remains out at sea and poses no threat to the mainland United States. In addition, a pair of tropical waves are poised to move to the west towards the U.S. Virgin Islands over the next 5 days, and a third low will move towards Florida and likely into the Gulf of Mexico. As of Monday morning, all have low odds of forming in the next 5 days. We’ll monitor.

