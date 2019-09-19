Not as Hot, but Still Above Average Warmth Continues

SUMMARY: A boundary is pushing through the area today. While it’s weak, it still drops afternoon temperatures 5-10 degrees heading into the weekend. We’ll see warm days and cool nights as generally southeast to east winds help bring in drier air. A few showers are possible today.

TODAY: A few isolated to scattered showers are expected, with the best odds along the I-55 corridor and along and south of the highway 407 corridor. Highs today climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, with cooler highs to the east. Look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky tonight. Southeast winds will grow to 7-12 mph during the day as the boundary passes by.

TONIGHT: Temperatures fall into the mid to low 60s under a mostly clear sky. It will feel comfortable with light southeast winds continuing 3-8 mph.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine will rule the day while mainly clear skies continue during the night. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s each day with lows at night in the low 60s. While still above average, it will feel a bit more manageable outside without the extreme heat.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: A few isolated showers are expected with highs remaining in the low 90s. Look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We’ll have to watch and see if we’ll need to increase the chance for rain moving forward, but odds are we’ll remain warm and dry into the beginning of October.

TROPICS: The remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda continue to soak Texas, while Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Jerry continue to remain out at sea. 2 other areas of potential development have low odds of forming into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days, and none of those 4 systems will impact the mainland USA in the next 5 days.

