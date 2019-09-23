Isolated Showers Today and Tomorrow, Remaining Overall Hot and Dry

It’s the first day of fall, but it feels more like the middle of summer in the afternoon. Given the air mass in place, it’s more like warm days and cooler nights. The humidity will have to be watched heading into the weekend. In the meantime, a pair of weak cold fronts won’t do much for us the next several days. We’ll see some isolated showers, but no widespread beneficial rainfall is expected.

TODAY: Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Look for variable winds turning from the north by the evening hours as a weak cold front comes in. Scattered showers are expected along and north of US 278, while a few isolated showers are expected elsewhere. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.

TONIGHT: A few scattered showers are anticipated, mainly south of US 278 and particularly along the US 82 corridor. Temperatures dip back into the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north 2-5 mph.

TUESDAY: A few scattered showers are expected south of US 82, while areas to the north remain dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with the sky becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon. Look for light north winds 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: A few isolated showers again remain possible with a second cold front sinking in, though it likely does not clear through the area. The further north you are, the better your chance for rain is. Temperatures are back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

FRIDAY – NEXT WEEK: Overall, look for the hot weather to continue. Temperatures into the low to middle 90s look to continue with lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain.

TROPICS: Tropical storm Jerry will remain out at sea and is no concern to the mainland US. Tropical depression 13 has also formed off the coast of Africa and begin it’s westward decent. No impacts are expected from T.D. 13 over the next 7 days. Tropical Storm Karen is one to be watched. Karen is west of the Lesser Antilles and lifting to the north past Puerto Rico. After Puerto Rico, a ridge of high pressure is expected to block it’s escape and force it to the west. It’s too far out to tell what Karen will do and where it will go beyond the turn to the west.

