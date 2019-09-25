A Few Isolated Storms, but All Will Feel the Heat

Isolated to scattered storms are expected in areas mainly north of Highway 8 today, but a few slipping along the US-82 corridor can’t be ruled out. Most stay dry and rain totals remain light. Heat is increasing as a strong ridge of high pressure builds in heading into the weekend. Record highs will be in jeopardy.



TODAY: A few scattered showers and storms are expected, mainly north of Highway 8 from Grenada to Calhoun City to Aberdeen and communities to the north. Areas along Highway 82 and to the south are expected to remain dry, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Temperatures rise into the low 90s for most of us with variable winds 3-8 mph.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out early, but by the end of the night we’ll be into the low 70s and upper 60s with a mostly clear sky. Some patchy fog is possible in spots. Winds remain calm under 3 mph.

THURSDAY: A few more isolated showers are expected again, though most remain dry. Temperatures climb into the low 90s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY – NEXT WEEK: Overall, look for the hot weather to continue. Temperatures into the low to middle 90s look to continue with lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain. Some spots will likely see upper 90s and we will also likely break some record highs heading into the first week of October.

TROPICS: Tropical storm Jerry will remain out at sea and is no concern to the mainland US. Tropical Storm Karen is one to be watched. Karen is north of Puerto Rico and lifting to the north slowly. However, a building ridge of high pressure is expected to block it’s escape and force it to the west. It’s too far out to tell exactly what Karen will do and where it will go beyond the turn to the west, but the mainland US from the Gulf to the East Coast need to monitor. Tropical Storm Lorenzo has also formed off the coast of Africa and begin it’s westward decent. No impacts are expected from Lorenzo to the mainland U.S as it likely becomes our 3rd major hurricane of the year.

