The Seasons Are Changing Soon Enough

The record heat continues, but comes to an end soon with a pair of cold fronts coming into the region. We’ll still remain above average with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend, but cool mornings will trade place with the sticky mornings we’ve got. By next week, we’re down in the seasonal 70s!

TODAY: Look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Highs generally climb into the upper 90s with the heat index values above 100. Winds will be variable between 2-6 mph. Many spots will break daily record highs again, and Tupelo likely again breaks the October all time record high, last set yesterday.

- Advertisement -

TONIGHT: Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures sink into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds remain light out of the south under 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Dry weather is expected to continue as highs remain in the mid to even upper 90s at times. More record highs are expected to fall in places with the outside chance of a stray shower or storm.

FRIDAY: Our first cold front should have cleared through by Friday Morning, dropping temperatures back into more reasonable upper 80s and low 90s. While still above normal, dew points will tumble as dry air takes hold, meaning we’ll have some cooler and crisper Fall like mornings moving forth. An isolated shower or two is possible, but we aren’t holding our breath.

THIS WEEKEND – EARLY NEXT WEEK: Thanks to our Friday cold front, we’ll have warm days and cool nights with temperatures during the day in the upper 80s and low 90s, with lows at night in the upper 50s to mid 60s. An isolated shower is possible Saturday and a few isolated showers are anticipated Sunday. A second cold front approaches Sunday Night and brings numerous showers and storms to the area on Monday. Beneficial rains are anticipated during the day Monday which will keep temperatures down in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll dry out by Tuesday with Fall air remaining in the area.

TROPICAL UPDATE: A disturbance heading into the Gulf of Mexico has low odds of formation in the next 5 days. While it remains unlikely to form, with a crashing cold front into the Gulf and October climatology being the most active in the Gulf, it’s worth monitoring. Hurricane Lorenzo continues its transition to post-tropical as it lifts toward the British Isles.

FOLLOW @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.