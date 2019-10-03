Cold Front #1 Incoming Today, Cold Front #2 by Monday!

Cold front #1 is on the way today, and knocks down the record warmth we’ve been seeing! We’ll still remain above average with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend, but cool mornings will trade place with the sticky mornings we’ve got. By next week, we’re down in the seasonal 70s thanks to cold front #2!

TODAY: Look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Highs generally climb into the mid to upper 90s with the heat index values above 100. Winds will be generally from the north between 2-6 mph. More daily record highs are likely to fall again. A few isolated showers are expected as cold front #1 passes through the area by tonight.

- Advertisement -

TONIGHT: Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures sink into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds remain light out of the south under 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Cold front #1 has cleared through by the time we start Friday morning. While it won’t do a lot for us, it does knock us out of the record heat and down into the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend. While still above normal, dew points will tumble as dry air takes hold, meaning we’ll have some cooler and crisper Fall like mornings moving forth. An isolated shower or two is possible, but we think odds are very low.

THIS WEEKEND – EARLY NEXT WEEK: Thanks to our Friday cold front, we’ll have warm days and cool nights with temperatures during the day in the upper 80s and low 90s, with lows at night in the upper 50s to mid 60s. An isolated shower is possible Saturday. Some isolated to scattered showers and storms may move in as early as Saturday Night, with the chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday, especially Sunday Night. That’s due to a second cold front approaching Sunday Night. It will bring numerous showers and storms to the area Sunday Night into Monday. Rain will wrap up during the day on Monday as cooler air settles on in, keeping temperatures down in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll dry out by Tuesday with Fall air remaining in the area.

TROPICAL UPDATE: A disturbance heading into the Gulf of Mexico has low odds of formation in the next 5 days. While it remains unlikely to form, with a crashing cold front into the Gulf and October climatology being the most active in the Gulf, it’s worth monitoring.

FOLLOW @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.