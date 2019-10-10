A few showers are expected today, but better chances for showers and storms comes with a passing cold front tomorrow. That will set us to some winter-like mornings but fall like afternoons heading into the weekend.

TODAY: We’re back into the mid to upper 80s with a few isolated showers expected. Look for a partly cloudy sky with most staying dry. Winds will be from the south and east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Look for a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky with a few clouds and only the chance for an isolated shower or two. Temperatures dip into the mid to upper 60s again overnight with light southeast winds below 5 mph.

FRIDAY/FRIDAY NIGHT: Our next cold front is moving into the region. It brings with it scattered to numerous showers and storms, especially into the afternoon and evening hours. Ahead of the front, highs climb into the mid to upper 80s again, but behind the front a quick drop in temperatures is expected with lows Friday Night falling into the mid upper 40s to 50s with a stiff northwest wind. Any Friday Night Football games not scheduled will likely see significant impacts, including potential lightning delays, soggy and mushy fields and a cold northwest wind with showers behind the front.

SATURDAY – SUNDAY: Look for highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll likely see some isolated rain showers Saturday. Lows Saturday Night dip into the low to mid 40s with wind chill values into the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: It seems as if we’ll get a chance to enjoy Fall weather for a bit, though another disturbance comes in by Tuesday into Wednesday with some fall temperatures continuing. Scattered storms are anticipated Tuesday.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Three areas are being monitored for low chances of development off the Mid-Atlantic coast over the next 5 days. Regardless of development, high winds and heavy rain are anticipated in coastal areas of New England into the weekend.

