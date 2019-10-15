Rain Continues Today: Flash Flood Watches In Effect

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR WINSTON, NOXUBEE, ATTALA, KEMPER, NESHOBA AND LEAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 7PM TONIGHT.

We’re set for some more showers and storms to approach our region through the week. Some heavy rain remains on the table, but the heaviest rain likely remains just to our south.

TODAY: Look for areas of showers and rain to continue through much of the day. The heaviest rain likely remains just to our south, but some areas may very well see upwards of a few inches. Highs climb only into the upper 60s to low 70s with light variable winds. Severe weather does not seem to be a threat in our immediate area.

Today/Tonight Rainfall forecast:

North of US 278: <0.25″

Between US 278 – US 82: 0.25″ – 1″

South of US 82: 1-2″+

localized areas 3-6″ closer to Interstate 20

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Behind the Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning cold front, we’ll be trending drier with highs slowly warming each day from the mid to upper 60s into the middle 70s. Look for a partly cloudy sky each day. Lows fall into the 40s.

THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK: Thanks to a resurgence in tropical moistureMore isolated to scattered showers are anticipated with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. Look for a partly cloudy sky with lows at night in the 50s and 60s.

TROPICS: There are a few disturbances being monitored for tropcial development over the next 5 days. Only one has the potential to become tropical and impact the United States as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. We’ll keep you advised.

