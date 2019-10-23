Sunny Today, but Rain Likely by the Weekend

TODAY: Look for a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be calm and variable under 3 mph.

TONIGHT: Cool again as lows fall into the low 40s with some in the upper 30s. Winds generally remain calm overnight. Some patchy fog is possible.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY: A mostly sunny sky is anticipated. Clouds begin to build by Thursday afternoon, but we remain dry. Highs climb into the low 70s. Some showers are expected by Thursday Night to approach from the south, but most will remain dry.

WEEKEND SYSTEM: An area of low pressure is expected to slowly track through the region. As of now, the severe threat would likely be to our south and east away from our area, but heavy rain and flash flooding would likely be an issue. Many areas will see 1-3″ of rain with locally higher amounts.

FRIDAY: It seems as if Friday will remain soggy with rain falling much of the day. There would be the outside chance for a few thunderstorms, but under current guidance we don’t anticipate severe weather in our region. However, localized flooding may become an issue with prolonged rainfall in the region. Rain will continue through Friday Night football, causing weather related impacts to be high. Temperatures should remain fairly constant in the 60s and perhaps upper 50s through Friday and Friday night, though slight changes in the system may cause some adjustments moving forth.

SATURDAY: We’re leaning on guidance suggesting that Saturday looks to be soggy as well, with rain continuing through much of the day. Rain should begin to wrap up by Saturday evening, but there’s still high uncertainty with guidance after Saturday Morning. We’ll keep temperatures in the 60s during the day with lows Saturday Night down in the 50s and perhaps upper 40s if rain can clear out in time.

SUNDAY – EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll anticipate the chance for a few showers at any point during this time period. With uncertainty on the weekend system, confidence remains low.

STAY CONNECTED WITH @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER AND ON THE WCBI MOBILE APP.