Heavy Rain Today, A Strong Storm Possible Saturday.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

WEEKEND SYSTEM: A tropical low pressure is expected to slowly track through the region. The main threats will be with hours and hours of rain fall, totals will fall between 2-5″ with locally higher amounts. As such, the flash flooding threat is elevated, though a strong storm or two are possible by Saturday.

TODAY: Rain begins by the morning hours and continues through the day. By this afternoon into tonight, heavier rain and perhaps a few storms will be in the area. Severe weather today is not expected under current guidance. However, localized flooding may become an issue with prolonged rainfall in the region. Rain will continue through any remaining Friday Night football games, causing weather related impacts to be high. A few rumbles of thunder also can’t be ruled out. Flash flood watches remain in effect.

TONIGHT: Look for a slow warming trend overnight tonight, generally remaining in the mid to upper 60s. By the morning some of us may very well be in the 70s. We’ll continue to see widespread rain and a few storms into to early morning hours.

SATURDAY: Saturday continues to see rain in the region, though there may be more breaks than on Friday. The chance for rain and thunderstorms would last through much of the day. Rain and storms will be likely into Saturday Evening and Saturday Night. While we’ll have a much better chance for thunderstorms, the severe threat still overall looks low, though a strong storm or two are possible. If a strong storm or two developed, we’d have to monitor the potential for an isolated tornado and gusty winds, though flash flooding will continue to be the highest advertised threat. We’ll keep temperatures in the 60s during the day with lows Saturday Night down in the 50s and perhaps upper 40s if rain can clear out in time.

SUNDAY: By the afternoon we’ll be partly cloudy as the front finally snags to the east. The day doesn’t look bad at all with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Lows at night fall into the 40s and 50s.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Temperatures remain in the upper 60s and low 70s. Look for a few showers possible by Tuesday ahead of potentially another weather system. There still remains uncertainty with guidance next week, so confidence remains low.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: We’ll have to monitor another system winding up and heading this way. However, significant uncertainty remains on how it develops and how temperatures transpire. For now, we’ll advertise a passing cold front by Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest.

