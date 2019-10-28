More Strong Storms by Wednesday

Quiet but cloudy weather continues. We should mix some sunshine in by tomorrow for sure with temperatures back into the 70s.
TODAY: Look for some patchy morning fog with low clouds during the morning. We’ll advertise mostly cloudy through the day, though we’ll hope to sneak in some sunshine by the afternoon in places. Look for highs in the upper 60s, but sunshine would allow for a few low 70s. Winds will be light out of the southeast 0-5 mph.
TONIGHT: Expect clouds to gradually thin out. We’ll still advertise mostly cloudy but spots may become partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Some patchy fog is again on the table, though it appears unlikely. Look for lows in the low 50s and upper 40s.
TUESDAY: We may see a few more peeks of sun, but we should generally stay mostly cloudy. Morning lows will be near 50 with temperatures climbing into the low 70s by the afternoon. The daytime is dry, though some showers may encroach the area by Tuesday Night.
WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: A cold front will approach the area as we get into the middle of the week. Rain and storms are likely on Wednesday and Wednesday Night lasting into Thursday. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats. It is possible that trick-or-treating may be soggy, but we hope to clear things through in time. With rain in the forecast, temperatures stay pretty steady in the 60s and 70s until the front comes in. Behind the front will see breezy northwest winds temperatures tumbling down into the 30s by Thursday Night.
FRIDAY – SUNDAY: The coolest weather of the fall so far will move into the area for the end of the week and the weekend. Highs will only be in the 50s with morning lows in the 30s. Rain will be out of here by Friday, meaning we’ll see plenty of sunshine into the weekend. We also may very well see our first frost by Saturday Morning.
