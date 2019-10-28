More Strong Storms by Wednesday

Jacob Dickey
WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: A cold front will approach the area as we get into the middle of the week.  Rain and storms are likely on Wednesday and Wednesday Night lasting into Thursday.  A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats.  It is possible that trick-or-treating may be soggy, but we hope to clear things through in time.  With rain in the forecast, temperatures stay pretty steady in the 60s and 70s until the front comes in.  Behind the front will see breezy northwest winds temperatures tumbling down into the 30s by Thursday Night.

Rain could dampen at least part of Halloween.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY: The coolest weather of the fall so far will move into the area for the end of the week and the weekend. Highs will only be in the 50s with morning lows in the 30s. Rain will be out of here by Friday, meaning we’ll see plenty of sunshine into the weekend.  We also may very well see our first frost by Saturday Morning.

