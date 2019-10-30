Rain and Storms Today, Some Strong Possible

SUMMARY: A frontal system brings in rain on Wednesday and into Thursday. Several inches of rain are anticipated across the region. There is the threat of a line of gusty storms today and tonight with a cold front. Clear and chilly weather returns Friday and we likely see our first widespread frost Saturday morning.

WEDNESDAY / WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Periods of rain and storms will continue but it will be a mild day with highs in the 70s. Temperatures stay that way until the cold front passes with south and southeast winds 5-15 mph. Some locally heavy rain is possible. There is also the threat for a strong gust of wind or two with any stronger storms. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

THURSDAY MORNING: Rain showers continue behind the front with breezy north and northwest winds 10-20 mph. Temperatures drop quickly as the front passes, with temperatures in the 40s likely by Midday.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: Rain showers will gradually end from west to east and thankfully they’ll all be gone by trick-or-treating time. Temperatures will only be in the 40s by early evening with breezy conditions. Those little ghosts and goblins will need to bundle up!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies with much cooler lows in the 30s. Some patchy frost can’t be ruled out.

FRIDAY – MONDAY: Sunny skies will be the rule. Cool highs in the 50s are likely with overnight lows dipping into the mid to low 30s. A widespread frost threat is likely, if not a freeze. You’ll want to plan on covering tender vegetation once again.

