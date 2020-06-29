675 New COVID-19 Cases Reported By MSDH

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 shows an increase on Monday.

State health officials report 675 new cases.

20 deaths are also added to the state’s total. This means 1,059 people died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

MSDH the number of people suspected to have COVID-19 in the hospital has increased, along with the number of people in ICU and on ventilators.

75% of COVID cases do not require hospitalization.

Currently, in Mississippi, there are about 6,100 presumed active cases.

The 18-29 age group has tested positive more than any other age group.

State health leaders say there’s less testing in Mississippi and more COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted this picture this weekend.

In the chart, you can see where Mississippi tested more than 60,000 people May 17-May 30.

The number of positive cases in that time frame was about 6%.

In June, fewer people have been tested in the two week periods listed and the positive percentage has nearly doubled.

In his tweet, Dobbs says the virus is spreading more with less testing in the state.