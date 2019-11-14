A Few Isolated Showers Today

TODAY: Look for a few isolated showers or sprinkles under an overcast sky. The best chance for an isolated shower remains south of US-82, while some areas close to US-72 could get a bit of sunshine to sneak in if we are lucky. Highs climb into the mid to upper 40s today with winds beginning out of the south and east at 0-5 mph before becoming northerly at 2-7 mph into tonight.

TONIGHT: The chance for showers will end tonight and clouds will begin to clear out. North winds should slowly pick up overnight, becoming 5-10 mph by the morning. Look for lows falling into the low to mid 30s.

- Advertisement -

TOMORROW: A partly to mostly sunny day with light north breezes will allow temperatures to climb into the low 50s in the region. Friday Night football will be clear but cold with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s by Saturday morning.

THIS WEEKEND: Look for lots of sunshine and a few clouds Saturday, with more clouds building in by Sunday. Highs are in the mid to upper 50s with lows at night down in the 30s.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: A weak clipper system could pass through the area bringing a few isolated showers, but we’ll keep advertising dry weather for now. Highs are in the low 60s with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY – EXTENDED FORECAST: By the middle of the week, we’ll see at least temperatures back to average in the mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky. The extended outlook into the following weekend suggests cooler and drier weather would continue, suggesting temperatures in the 50s and 60s with more sun than not moving forth. We’ll keep you advised.

FOLLOW @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER AND ON THE WCBI MOBILE APP.