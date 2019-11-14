Almond Corn Chowder | Cooking Up A Storm

Here’s a delicious and hearty Corn Chowder that is packed with vegetables and complemented with bacon. Plus, it’s got almond milk, making it dairy free and adding a delicious sweet flavor. The best part about this soup? It’s the perfect blend of light and creamy with hearty and delicious!

Ingredients:

8 slices thick cut smoked bacon, chopped

1 cup diced yellow onion

4 cups frozen whole corn kernels

3 cups diced potatoes

1 cup diced carrots (2 medium carrots)

1 cup diced celery (2 medium stalks)

4 cups Almond-milk

2 bay leaves

1 tsp salt

3/4 tsp marjoram

3 tbsp cornstarch

Directions:

1. Cook the bacon strips until crisp. Transfer the bacon to the side and reserve the bacon drippings.

2. Cook the onion in the bacon drippings until tender, about 4-5 minutes

3. Add the corn, potatoes, carrot, celery, cooked onion and half of the chopped bacon to the crock-pot. Pour the almond milk over the mixture, and add the spices. Stir gently to mix.

4. Cover and cook low and slow for 6 hours until the potatoes are fork tender

5. In a small bowl, mix 1/2 cup of the broth with corn starch. Add to the crock-pot to help it thicken. Cook for 30 minutes.

6. Remove the bay leaves and lightly mash the potatoes to thicken the soup more.