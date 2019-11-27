Ooey Gooey S’mores Brownies | Cooking Up A Storm

We’re taking a week off to satisfy a sweet tooth! This brownie recipe is amazing in the crock pot. Because crock pots use steam to heat and cook food, desserts and baked goods will be extra moist and delicious! This recipe brings in the flavor of brownies with a twist of fall in them! Ingredients:

Crust:

3 cups graham cracker crumbs (approximately 18 graham cracker sheets)

3/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup sugar

Brownies :

Use a Brownie Mix and follow the directions on the box



Topping :

Chocolate Chips

10 ounces mini marshmallows

Directions:

1. Prepare a slow cooker bowl by lining it with one sheet of parchment paper and lightly greasing with non-stick spray. But do not turn on yet.

2. Mix the crust ingredients together. Press mixture into bottom of slow cooker

3. Prepare brownies following directions on the box. Pour on top of graham cracker crust.

4. Drop chocolate chips on top of brownie mixture. Cover and cook low and slow 2-2.5 hours.