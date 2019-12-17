More Clouds Today, Lots of Sun by Tomorrow

TODAY: Clouds will linger through most of the day. Some areas of sunshine may mix in from northwest to southeast but it is expected to remain for most of the day cold and dreary. It will also be breezy with north and west winds 10-20 mph. Look for highs only in the 40s, with temperatures falling after sunset again.

TONIGHT: Lows Tuesday Night drop into the mid to upper 20s under a mostly clear sky. Winds are falling under 10 mph, trending close to calm at sunrise.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY : Look for a mostly sunny sky with clouds increasing Thursday Afternoon and Evening a bit, especially into Thursday Night. We’ll keep things dry and see highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Lows at night are in the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY – THE WEEKEND: We’ll likely see a mix of sun and clouds through the period, with perhaps more clouds than not. A few isolated showers can be anticipated, but we don’t expect severe weather right now.

MONDAY – CHRISTMAS: We’re optimistic that we’ll have quiet weather settle in for Christmas across the Southeastern United States. Unfortunately, this isn’t the year for a White Christmas. Instead we’ll likely deal with seasonal to above average warmth with more sunshine than not. We’ll keep you advised.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and download the WCBI Mobile App.